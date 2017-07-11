× Missouri receives extension on Real ID mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The federal government has given Missouri more time to comply with stricter identification requirements for airports and military bases.

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill on Tuesday praised the extension granted for the federal Real ID Act.

Compliance with the tougher proof-of-identity requirements is necessary at airports, some federal facilities and military bases. The federal government has said Missouri licenses won’t be valid at airports in 2018 if they’re not compliant.

Missouri resisted the federal law for years, and in 2009 banned state compliance amid concerns about privacy. The federal law requires that states retain personal documents, such as birth certificates.

But Missouri lawmakers this year passed legislation to give residents the option to get compliant driver’s licenses or other ID cards. The new law takes effect Aug. 28.