Police investigating distribution of free heroin samples

CHICAGO (AP) _ The handing out in Chicago of “free samples” of tainted heroin may have resulted in the hospitalization of at least eight people due to overdoses.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says no deaths have been reported due to the adulterated heroin. However, he announced Monday a woman is being held as a person of interest in the distribution of the drugs.

Johnson also said a man is being sought after being observed distributing drugs from his auto in the South Shore neighborhood.

Johnson says it’s uncommon to see as many drug overdoses as was reported Saturday. He says that is what brought the case to the attention of authorities.

Chicago police are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate the overdoses.