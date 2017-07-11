× Radioactive storm water found near West Lake Landfill

ST. LOUIS — Storm water collected just outside the West Lake Landfill tests positive for a form of radiation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that samples collected during heavy rain in April show higher levels of alpha particles than are allowed for drinking water.

EPA officials and the landfill owners say the findings do not mean there is a public health risk. There’s no evidence to link the storm water runoff to the landfill since low levels of radioactivity can occur naturally.