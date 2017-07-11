Rescue at Katy Trail State Park; person stranded for three days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A person was found after being stranded for three days at Katy Trail State Park.

St. Charles County EMS crews were called to park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after a cyclist found the hiker about four miles southwest of Francis Howell High School. About 12 people from three nearby departments were part of the rescue.

Kyle Gaines, a spokesman for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, said the victim had been out there for three days.

“We put everyone in motion got out there to the trail, got that person to the hospital. The individual had sustained an injury and again had been out here in the elements for a couple of days; that adds another layer of complexity to this case,” Gaines said. “Then temperatures and humidity are a new set of variables; heat stroke and dehydration.”

Officials said if you venture out into local parks, be sure to take a cellphone and emergency charger, as well as water and other supplies, and don’t forget to let loved ones know where you're going and how long you’re expected to be away.