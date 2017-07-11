Sentence for convicted murderer upheld by Missouri Supreme Court

Convicted murderer Ledale Nathan will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tuesday the Missouri Supreme Court upheld the sentences for Nathan that total 300 years.

Nathan was convicted of killing Gina Stallis in October 2009 when he was 16-years-old.

The US Supreme Court ruled juveniles cannot be sentenced to mandatory life without parole sentences for crimes that did not include murder.

The court ruled Nathan did commit murder and the total of his sentences comes from homicide and non-homicide crimes.