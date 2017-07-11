Song of the Day – Mamma Mia!

Back by popular demand, Mamma Mia! celebrates its farewell tour with a final stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre! Playing July 28 through July 30, don’t miss your chance to see this smash-hit musical!

MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feel-good show that has audiences coming back again and again to relive the thrill. Now it’s your turn to have the time of your life at this smash-hit musical that combines ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Super Trouper,” “Take A Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes It All,” with an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Whether it’s your first visit or your fourteenth, see the show that has the whole world coming back for more, because every time feels like the first time at MAMMA MIA!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Tuesday, July 11th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

