Total Solar Eclipse viewing events in MO and IL

ST. LOUIS – On Monday, August 21, 2017, the United States will experience a Total Solar Eclipse, the first one to cross the entire country in 99 years. While those in across North America will have opportunity to see a partial eclipse, the path of the total eclipse will only cross through the U.S., giving the even the name the “Great American Eclipse”.

A Total Solar Eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, blocking the sun from view as casting a shadow on the Earth. If you’re in the dark part of that shadow, you’ll see a total eclipse. This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. For most of greater St. Louis area, the last total solar eclipse was in 1442.

The path will cut across Missouri from St. Joseph to Perryville, passing over towns like Hermann, Pacific, Potosi, Union, Farmington, DeSoto, Festus, and Ste. Genevieve. Southern portions of St. Charles and St. Louis Counties are also in the path of totality. In Illinois, the total eclipse will cross from Chester to Carbondale, which will experience the longest duration of Totality, more than 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The eclipse will start at approximately 11:35am and the total eclipse will occur at between 1:15pm in Missouri and 1:25pm in Illinois. If you are in a spot where you can see it, the total eclipse will last about between one and three minutes depending on your location. The partial eclipse will continue until approximately 2:30pm.

NASA Maps of Path of Eclipse by state: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-maps

NOTE: NEVER look directly at the sun, even during a partial eclipse. You can easily damage the retinas of your eyes. Only during the total eclipse phase it is safe to view the eclipse without eye protection. Sunglasses DO NOT provide enough protection. You MUST use special eclipse glasses. Also don’t look at the sun with cameras or telescopes without special eclipse filters.

Missouri:

Great American Eclipse Viewing

Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, south St. Louis County

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

Due to the angle of the eclipse, only the southern half of St. Louis will experience the total solar eclipse. The northern half of the County will only see a partial eclipse. Because of this, thousands of people will be heading south that day to see this amazing event. St. Louis County’s Jefferson Barracks Park will be hosting an free eclipse viewing event http://www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/ThingsToDo/GreatAmericanSolarEclipse

Total Eclipse in the Park Celebrations in St. Charles County

Venues: Klondike Park, Augusta, Broemmelsiek Park, Defiance, and Quail Ridge Par, Wentzville.

Viewing events are free but will be limited to 1,000 guests per park.Each guest will receive a pair of commemorative eclipse glasses for safe viewing.

Klondike Park will have the longest duration of total darkness with 2 min. 14 secs. Broemmelsiek Park will have 1 min. 35 secs. of totality and Quail Ridge Park will have 1 min. 1 sec. total darkness.

Must register: https://apm.activecommunities.com/stcharlescountyparkrec/Activity_Search http://sccmo.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1909&month=8&year=2017&day=21&calType=0

Totality Educate.View.Celebrate

Monday, August 21 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheater, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Tickets: $25.00

Enjoy this solar eclipse viewing party in Chesterfield. There will be live music from Eclipse, the Ultimate Journey tribute band. Attendees will have an unobstructed viewing location of the 2017 Great American Eclipse and its totality, concert admission, solar eclipse glasses, a totality swag bag, and admission to food truck row, the micro brew village, and vendor row. For tickets, visit ticketfly.com.

More info: totalitymo2017.com

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing

Venue: Herculaneum High School , Herculaneum, MO

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Watch the eclipse, take part in the Moon Pie eating contest, enjoy live music, and more

http://www.herculaneumsolareclipse2017.com/Events.html

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing

Venue: West City Park , Festus, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

Acres of open viewing space for visitors to come see the eclipse. Parking will be at the ballfield complex parking lot, so there may be a little walking to find a perfect spot.

http://www.festuseclipse.com/

Washington, MO Celebrates the Total Solar Eclipse

Venue: Washington Fairgrounds

This total solar eclipse is the first to come directly over Washington, MO since 1442. Don’t miss the event; you will not see this again here in your lifetime! There will be education areas, food, drink, and souvenir vendors, art exhibit, a GREAT area for viewing, and an After-Eclipse Party!

https://www.facebook.com/events/306422896400637/

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing

Venue: Veterans Memorial Park, Union, MO

Union is located right smack in the middle of this narrow strip, allowing viewers here to see 100% total solar eclipse for a duration of 2 minutes and 37 seconds. The eclipse event will begin at 11:48 a.m. with a partial eclipse, and reaching totality at 1:15:34 p.m., then remaining in total eclipse until 1:18:11 p.m.

http://www.unionmochamber.org/events/details/total-solar-eclipse-2017-3796

Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce Eclipse Viewing Party

Venue: Hermann Hill

Time: 11:00am-2:40pm

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and stay for lunch, hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill.

http://visithermann.com/2017-solar-eclipse/

Solar Eclipse Showdown

Venue: Washington State Park, De Soto, MO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Pre-eclipse viewing events included crafts for kids and solar energy demonstrations. All events will take place at the petroglyph site. Eclipse sunglasses and viewers will be available for purchase while supplies last.

https://mostateparks.com/event/64121/solar-eclipse-showdown

Celebrate The Total Eclipse

Venue: Babler Memorial State Park, Wildwood, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

Enjoy a park open house, be part of a human sundial, then view the eclipse. Events will take place at the River Hills Visitor Center and in the monument field. The park will have eclipse viewers available for sale for $1.

https://mostateparks.com/event/68631/celebrate-2017-total-eclipse

Solar Eclipse Celebration

Venue: St. Francois State Park, Bonne Terre, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

First learn about the astonishing event of a total eclipse of the sun and how to watch it safely. Then enjoy the eclipse. Events will take place at Shelter #2. The park’s telescope with sun filter and eclipse sunglasses/viewers will be available to share with other guests to look at the sun safely.

https://mostateparks.com/event/65006/solar-eclipse-celebration

Ring Of Fire

Venue: Meramec State Park, Sullivan, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

Events take place at the Meramec River canoe launch area. This “Ring of Fire” will last for 2 minutes and 32 seconds with its peak around 1:17 p.m. Viewing will require proper safe solar sunglasses/viewers. Items will be available on the day of the event for $1.

Whispering Eclipse

Venue: Hawn State Park, Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

On Monday, listen to find out if the pines whisper during the total eclipse. A tent will be set up in the field at the park entrance for shade, but bring your own lawn chair for seating. The eclipse begins at 11:50 a.m., with total eclipse starting at 1:17p.m.

https://mostateparks.com/event/66206/whispering-eclipse

Total Eclipse Of The Park

Venue: Robertsville State Park, Robertsville, MO

Time: 10:30am-3:00pm

Learn about astronomy and the astonishing event of a total solar eclipse at interpretive stations then enjoy viewing the eclipse. The partial eclipse will start at 11:49am with the total eclipse occurring at approximately 1:16pm.

https://mostateparks.com/event/68336/total-eclipse-park

Solar Eclipse Viewing

Venue: Mastodon State Historic Site, Imperial, MO

Time: 11:30am-1:30pm

Events will be in the special-use camping area. There will be stations where you can learn about the way eclipses were interpreted throughout history by different cultures, where you can make your own pinhole viewer and learn about safety for viewing solar events, and an activity where you may try your hand at lining up a model sun, moon and Earth to understand how an eclipse actually works. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be available. Staff will be available after the total eclipse ends to answer questions.

https://mostateparks.com/event/68791/solar-eclipse

Como Eclipse: Show Me Totality

Venue: Cosmo Park, Columbia, MO

On August 21st, 2017, Columbia will be in the direct path of totality for a total solar eclipse! This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States since February 26th, 1979. Columbia, MO will see 2 minutes and 36 seconds of totality, starting at 1:12 PM. At the viewing, there will be food, music, activities, and more.

http://www.comoeclipse.com/

Illinois:

Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium

Venue: Southern Illinois University- Carbondale Campus

Tickets (10,000 available): $25/person

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is in the path of totality for the first total solar eclipse over the U.S. since 1979 will reach its point of greatest duration just a few miles south of Carbondale. There will be several events the day of the eclipse along with the public viewing at the football stadium. There will also be eclipse tailgating, indoor viewing, talks and presentations, and an area dedicated to eclipse citizen science.

http://eclipse.siu.edu/tickets/

Southern Illinois Miners Eclipse Viewing

Rent One Park, Marion, IL

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

The Miners have partnered with 4-H for the 2017 Solar Eclipse. Experience the Solar Eclipse with activities for the whole family.

http://www.southernillinoisminers.com/information/Solar_Eclipse-_August_21st

Solarbration

Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Watch the eclipse with experts, enjoy live music, shop local artists

https://www.facebook.com/WaterlooILSolarbration/

Total Eclipse in the Park

Venue: Bolm-Schuhkraft Park. Columbia, IL

Enjoy live music by Gypsy Jones Band and grab a delicious lunch at one of the food trucks that will be on site. Official Rainbow Symphony Solar Eclipse Viewing glasses will be on sale at the event while supplies last.

http://www.columbiaillinois.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=4317&month=7&year=2017&day=11&calType=0

Total Solar Eclipse On The Mighty Mississippi

Venue: Various venues in Chester, IL

Multiple viewing events are planned in Chester. Visit the website for more information

http://www.chestereclipse.com/

Eclipse Viewing at the point of longest duration

Venue: Makanda, Illinois

Makanda, IL is location of the official point of longest duration of this solar eclipse. For 2 minutes, 40 seconds, it will be like nighttime with bright stars visible in the sky and street lights lit. Time of totality will be around 1:21pm. Thousands of people are expected in and around Makanda to view the eclipse. https://www.makandaeclipse2017.com/

Total Solar Eclipse Field Trip

Venue: Paul Wightman Subterranean Nature Preserve, Fults, IL Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

Hosted by Clifftop, attendees will be seated in a field of wildflowers. Dr. Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, will be on hand to guide us through the eclipse. Numbers are limited to 200. Bring a picnic lunch, lawn chair, and an umbrella to shield you from the rays of the August sun. Water and viewing glasses will be provided. Event is free but reservations are required by calling (618)935-2542 or email cliffmbr@htc.net by August 19. Tickets will be emailed two weeks prior to the event.

https://mississippiriver.natgeotourism.com/content/total-solar-eclipse-clifftop-field-trip/msp91f5ab50432c5ab86