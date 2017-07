Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES_There was a hazmat scare early this morning in St. Charles. Shortly after midnight, two officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment building on Marina Drive.

When they entered the unit, they feared they had been exposed to something.

That hazmat team later determined there was nothing dangerous so no evacuation was required.

The officers were treated and released. The investigation into the substance that started the scare is still ongoing.