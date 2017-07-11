× US deportations of Europeans could exceed last fiscal year

BOSTON (AP) _ The federal crackdown on illegal immigration is causing anxiety among Europeans who have long been able to fly under the radar even though they’re living in the country illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement data provided to The Associated Press show that more than 1,300 were deported from October 1, 2016 through June 24. That pace is likely to exceed last year’s federal fiscal year total of roughly 1,450 European deportees.

Romanians make up the largest share of European deportees, followed by citizens of Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia and Poland.

In San Jose, California, an HIV-positive Russian asylum seeker potentially faces deportation after overstaying his visa in a case that galvanized the gay and Russian communities. And in Boston, the deportation of a popular Irishman has sent shivers through the local Irish community.