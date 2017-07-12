Beloved ‘South City Pretzel Man’ dies

ST. LOUIS – Joseph Kunkel Jr., who spent his golden years selling golden pretzels at a south St. Louis street corner, died Wednesday. He was 94.

Kunkel first started selling pretzels at the corner of Jamieson and Fyler avenues in 1980 after retiring from the U.S. Post Office. Over the next four decades, Kunkel would work that corner Thursday through Sunday, but scaled back his time on the corner as he got older.

It wasn’t until the late 90s when Mr. Kunkel began to sell Gus’ Pretzels.