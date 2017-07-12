× Chicago cop sues city for racial discrimination

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago police officer who was demoted after he was acquitted of felony charges of shoving a gun down a suspect’s throat has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Glenn Evans contends in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the city and its human resources director treated Evans “less favorably” because he’s black and calls the racial discrimination “pervasive and ongoing.”

Evans was demoted to lieutenant from commander after his acquittal of criminal charges in 2015. In his suit, he is asking to be reinstated to his former position.

In May, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Evans in which Evans contended he was unfairly targeted and set up for criminal charges by a department review authority.