Contact 2 helps St. Louis County family with healthcare marketplace

ST. LOUIS - Mothers and sons have a naturally strong bond. That’s especially true with Chakita Fields and her 25-year-old son, Tariq.

“My concern is that Tariq is in remission for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He can’t be without insurance,” Chakita said.

Her concerns over Tariq’s insurance coverage stem from the fact he turned 26 on July 8 and was bumped from his father’s plan.

“That didn’t sit well with me, so I contacted Contact 2,” Chakita said.

Chaktia’s call came after a back and forth with the insurance marketplace, Tariq’s dad’s employer, Hussman Corporation, and its insurance company, United Healthcare. A representative with the marketplace told Chakita she’d need a loss of coverage letter from United Healthcare. However, that couldn’t happen until United received a file from Hussman showing the end date of Tariq’s coverage.

“I contacted you. You must’ve given a call to the marketplace and the marketplace manager reached out to me and gave me the correct steps to take,” Chakita said.

Fox 2 reached out to the marketplace, United Healthcare, and Hussman. It worked. The marketplace representative followed up with Chakita, telling her to write a letter asking for an extension. He told her to move forward with the process of selecting Tariq’s plan. A few days later, the letter they needed from United arrived. It looks like Tariq will have no lapse in his insurance coverage.

“I’m glad that you were there to assist me,” Chakita said.

Clear of their insurance coverage concerns, it’s like music to the ears of Chakita and Tariq.