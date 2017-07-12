Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…JULY 13, 2017:

Day 3 of 100 degrees+ yesterday…I don’t think we get there today…still hot on this Thursday and more humid…but with weather systems starting to move slowly…lets watch for a few storms…focus on the afternoon and evening…some could be strong…mid 90’s for highs…but again more humid…any storms move out late Thursday night and early Friday…then some better Summer weather takes over for Friday and the weekend… no taste of Fall…just better….into early next week.