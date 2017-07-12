× Gov. Eric Greitens’ nonprofit to run TV ads across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Gov. Eric Greitens’ nonprofit group is planning a statewide television advertising campaign pushing the governor’s promise to balance the state’s budget without raising taxes.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tOcr6z ) papers filed this week with the Federal Communications Commission show the group, A New Missouri Inc., has purchased about $78,000 in air time on a Springfield station and nearly $70,000 of time on a St. Louis station.

Austin Chambers, the governor’s senior adviser, says the campaign will eventually reach five major markets in Missouri. Chambers works for the nonprofit, not the governor’s office.

The ads will begin Thursday and end July 26.

A New Missouri was founded in February by the governor’s political team. Because it is a nonprofit, it doesn’t have to disclose its donors.