Gov. Eric Greitens, spouse to sell Central West End home

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and wife Sheena are leaving St. Louis.

Missouri’s first family placed the Central West End mansion on the market June 20. The 4,024 square-foot home sits on an 8,843 square-foot lot, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The home, built in 1901, features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across three floors.

The couple is asking for $695,000 for the mansion. Coldwell Banker Gundaker – Des Peres / Kirkwood is handling the sale of the home.

The couple purchased a six-bedroom, four-bathroom residence in Innsbrook in April for $750,000. Innsbrook is a lakeside resort community in Warren County, located approximately 80 miles from Jefferson City.

The family does live in the governor’s mansion in the capitol.