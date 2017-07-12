How you can audition to sing the National Anthem for the St. Louis Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — He's been firing up St. Louis Blues crowds before the puck drops for years. Charles Glenn providing his stirring rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."

Can you belt out the anthem? Think you could get the St. Louis Blues crowd going like Charles? Now is your chance.

The Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will hold two rounds of auditions to select a local singer or musician to perform the National Anthem prior to a 17-18 season Blues home game. Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter including soloists, vocal performing groups, instrumentalists and small instrumental groups.

You must submit a video before you audition in person. The deadline to submit a video is August 11th. Finalists will be invited to an in-person audition at Powell Hall to perform live in front of a panel of judges.

More information: stlouisblues.com.