Is it a sick day? Vacation day? With PTO, it doesn't matter

NEW YORK (AP) _ At small businesses this summer, many owners won’t be trying to figure out whether employees will be counting it as vacation time, personal days or sick leave when they say, “I’m not coming in.”

A growing number of companies combine vacation and sick time into one bucket called paid time off, or PTO, which staffers decide how to use.

One of the biggest pluses for small business owners is eliminating the administrative chore of tracking how many sick days versus vacation days their employees have used. But PTO isn’t a panacea for time off issues, if workers habitually call out on Mondays or want to work when they’re sick so they don’t lose vacation time.

Experts say employers need to deal with such situations from a performance perspective.