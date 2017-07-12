× Kansas City man charged in a deadly road-rage crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man has been charged in an April road-rage crash that killed another driver.

Twenty-eight-year-old Trenton Stanley was charged Monday in a warrant with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 24-year-old Krealonna Willis. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Stanley told police that he saw Willis’ vehicle weaving in traffic before the crash. Court records say Stanley alleged that Willis swerved at him while yelling profanities. Stanley said he yelled back, passed Willis and stayed even with another vehicle to prevent her from passing him.

Investigators determined that Willis’ car struck a concrete barrier and flipped several times after being sideswiped by Stanley’s vehicle. She died at the scene.

Toxicology reports said both drivers had marijuana in their systems.