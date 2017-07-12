× Man fatally shot by officers in rural southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo – An investigation continues after a man was fatally shot by police in a rural area of southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that Butler County Coroner Andy Moore on Wednesday identified the man who was killed as 48-year-old Steve Scott of Poplar Bluff. Autopsy results are pending.

Butler County deputies were called Tuesday night about a “domestic situation” at a home in a rural area near Poplar Bluff. Sheriff Mark Dobbs says Scott was armed when deputies arrived. But Dobbs has not disclosed further details, including what prompted the shooting of Scott or the name of the deputy or deputies involved in the shooting.

Phone messages left with the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is helping in the investigation, were not immediately returned.

