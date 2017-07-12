× Margie’s Money Saver: BOGO pulled pork sandwich at Woodsmoke BBQ

ELLISVILLE_ The heat is on so why not have someone else do the cooking for you and save. Today only at Woodsmoke BBQ in Ellisville, buy one smoked pulled pork sandwich and get another one for free.

This offer is good on dine in or carry out.

You can feed the entire family, there is no limit on how many you can purchase. Stop by between 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. tonight.

Plus 20 percent of sales all summer is going to support Backstoppers!

To learn more visit: bbqwoodsmoke.com