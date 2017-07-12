Multiple fires under investigation in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS_The St. Louis Fire Department is investigating several fires Wednesday morning near downtown St. Louis. The incidents took place near 20th Street and Cass Avenue, east of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s west campus.

The spot fires took place at four-story warehouse on Helen at Mullanphy, a vacant two-story brick home in the 1600 block of Helen and a two-story commercial structure on 15th at Cass.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area between 20th and 12th streets.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.