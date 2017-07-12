New details in August Busch IV’s surprise helicopter landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, IL - New developments this afternoon in the case of the surprise landing of a helicopter piloted by August Busch IV. He landed in a parking lot with several dogs, prescription drugs, and loaded handguns.

The helicopter took off just before 11:30am Wednesday. Nate Petrekovich, who works next door, caught the lift-off on video.

Court documents say police got an order to take Busch to Memorial Hospital for blood and urine samples. Police describe Busch as rambling. They say his wife, who was also on board the helicopter, told them Busch had been off of his anxiety medications because of recent fertility treatments.

Here's a list of the recovered weapons in the court documents:

A loaded Rohrbauch 9mm - in Busch's pocket

Kimber Lifeact jet protector pepper spray shooter

Ruger LCR .22 revolver

Ruger SP101 revolver

Glock .33 - pistol

The state's attorney says he's awaiting results from toxicology tests before deciding on criminal charges. Busch's attorney says he doesn't have enough information to comment yet.

There's still no word on why he landed in the business park. The FAA is investigating the business park landing.