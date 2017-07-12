Operation Christmas Child spreading love year-round

ST. LOUIS_ With this 100 degree heat, it might seem unusual to think about Christmas but one organization thinks about it all year long.

Operation Christmas Child is a project by the Christian Relief Agency Samaritan`s Purse, that gives shoe boxes filled with gifts to children around the world.

Vicki Stamps just returned from helping the children in Rwanda. She joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss their Christmas in July Party.

Rwanda is recovering from the genocide of 1994. More than 936,000 children in Rwanda have received Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts and this season 117,624 children will receive gifts.

Vicki’s team ministered to the children of the city of Kigali, in areas affected with HIV, witchcraft and prostitution.

