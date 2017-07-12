Resident describes scene of massive fire in north St Louis

ST. LOUIS_Neighbors woke up to a massive fire that destroyed several homes on the city’s north side. It started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the historic James Clemens House, built by Mark Twain’s uncle in the 1800’s.

Shingles blew off the historic building, located at Helen and Mullanphy, and spread to two nearby structures.

Reporter Jason Maxwell arrived first on the scene.

He spoke with a homeowner, who helped get his family out alive.

Leon Hill’s ability to alert others in the neighborhood was the key in making sure no one was seriously injured.

His son suffered minor smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.