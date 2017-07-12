Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Shingles may raise your risk of heart attack and stroke, according to an article just published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Justin Sadhu is a Washington University cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish hospital . He says that people who developed herpes zoster, or shingles, had an almost 60 percent higher risk of heart attack and a 35 percent higher risk of stroke than those who avoided the resurgence of chicken pox.

Why shingles would impact your heart isn`t clear, but it`s not a direct link. The threat of stroke was highest in people under 40.