 Shingles may raise your risk of heart attack

Posted 9:25 am, July 12, 2017, by

 

ST. LOUIS —  Shingles may raise your risk of heart attack and stroke, according to an article just published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Justin Sadhu is a Washington University cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish hospital .  He says that people who developed herpes zoster, or shingles, had an almost 60 percent higher risk of heart attack and a 35 percent higher risk of stroke than those who avoided the resurgence of chicken pox.

Why shingles would impact your heart isn`t clear, but it`s not a direct link.  The threat of stroke was highest in people under 40.

 

 