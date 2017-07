× St. Charles woman wins $1 million in scratchers game

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban St. Louis woman is the latest million-dollar winner in a Missouri Lottery game.

Lottery officials said Wednesday that Charlotte Duba of St. Charles won a $1 million prize playing the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game. She bought the ticket at a Schnucks Market store in St. Louis County and claimed the prize Friday.

The “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” game is a $30 game that began last year.