St. Clair Sheriff's K9, BOSS, dies after serious illness

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a four-legged colleague.

BOSS was the K9 companion of sheriff’s Deputy Sean McPeak. The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2uitFfg ) the German Shepherd died Monday after a serious illness.

A Facebook post announced the dog’s death. It says: “He will be deeply missed. BOSS was always so eager to work his next assignment.”

It continued: “Rest in Peace, BOSS. Your K9 brothers have it from here.”