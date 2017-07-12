Take an adventure with Dogfish Head Beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Dogfish Head Beer entered the St. Louis market last March. Founder & CEO Sam Calagione is here to introduce its new line up and to get you off headed on an adventure.

Dogfish Head recently released the 60 Minute IPA brew, and two other brews - Flesh & Blood IPA and SeaQuench Ale, in cans - just in time for the summer adventure and BBQ season

To celebrate the can release, Dogfish Head orchestrated a series of `Off-Centered` Ale Trails across the country in partnership with Atlas Obscura, including a trail head in St. Louis. Interested viewers can visit Dogfish.com/AleTrail for more information.

