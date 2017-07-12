× Two 15-year-old girls charged after Illinois woman found dead

STERLING, Ill. – Two 15-year-old girls are charged after the body of a northwestern Illinois woman who was shot in the head was found in a burning home.

The girls are charged as juveniles. One faces two counts of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and arson. The other is charged with concealment of a homicide and arson. Both appeared in Whiteside County Court on Tuesday and are scheduled to return to court Aug. 8.

Police say the 53-year-old woman’s body was found in a burning home Saturday in Morrison, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago. Authorities say she was shot in the head the day before. Investigators say the girl charged with murder shot the woman and contacted the other girl who helped her clean and set the fire to conceal evidence.