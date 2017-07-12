Win a Dierks Bentley VIP experience!

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley is bringing his “What the Hell” tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, July 29th! He’s joined by special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets every day this week. One grand prize winner will receive a VIP package including:

One (2) premium reserved ticket in the first (20) rows

Exclusive VIP access to the Jet Black Lounge featuring: A private Dierks Bentley pre-show acoustic performance Complimentary appetizers and cash bar

Limited-Edition Dierks Bentley merchandise Gift

Express lane at an official Dierks Bentley merchandise stand

Commemorative VIP Laminate

On-site VIP host

Hurry! Entries are due by July 18th at 10am!

Dierks Bentley’s studio albums have accounted for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which 15 have reached number one. His singles include “What Was I Thinkin’”, “Come a Little Closer”, “Somewhere on a Beach”, “Drunk on a Plane”, “I Hold On” and “Different for Girls.”

