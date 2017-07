Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the best young golfers in the St. Louis area is 14 year old Brooke Biermann. She will be a freshman this fall at Lafayette High School. Biermann has qualified for the Girls PGA Junior National tournament. It will be held at her home course, St. Alban's Country Club coming up July 18. It runs through July 21st.

The event is open to the public and features some of the best teenage players in the country like Biermann.