Aurora is among grant winners for WWI plaque restoration

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ A Chicago-based nonprofit organization has awarded grants for restoration of World War I monuments and memorials in Illinois.

Landmarks Illinois has announced that the City of Aurora and the Second Indianhead Division Association will receive monetary assistance.

Aurora plans to use the funding to restore a “Branches of Service” bronze plaque that’s a tribute to soldiers. It has suffered weather corrosion and exposure to chemical compounds.

The other grant will go for the cleaning and restoration of a monument in the Cook County Forest Preserve in Des Plaines. It commemorates the three-week Battle of Belleau Wood of 1918.

The monument preservation program is backed by the Pritzker Military Foundation.

The next grant applications are due in November.