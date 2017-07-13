BackStoppers pledges long-term assistance to family of fallen firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A local organization promises the family of a fallen St. Louis firefighter will not be not behind.

Non-profit BackStoppers will provide financial assistance for the wife and children of Captain John Kemper.

BackStoppers Executive Director Ron Battelle, a former St. Louis County Police Chief, said he recalls receiving the tragic news of Kemper’s death.

“First reaction is you feel for the family. And what they’re going through. And what can we do for them,” Battelle said.

BackStoppers’ mission is to provide support to families of first responders who either died in the line of duty or who suffered catastrophic injuries.

Kemper died days after being injured fighting a fire last week. He was one of four firefighters taken to the hospital the night of July 4-July 5. He leaves behind his wife, his daughter, and two grandchildren, Battelle said.

“We’ll help them with health insurance. Any education assistance they need. Other debts they have or obligations. Just general things that happen in life,” Battelle said.

The organization will meet with the family in the coming days, presenting them with an initial $5,000 to cover immediate needs. Weeks later, they will meet again to review financial organizations.

BackStoppers is committed to helping the families long term.

“We say it’s forever,” Battelle said. “We have some widows we’ve been assisting for over 50 years, and they’re still with us.”

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of Captain Kemper’s death.

You can contribute to BackStoppers here.