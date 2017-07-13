Better Business Bureau- Warning for homeowners

ST. LOUIS_ Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau has a warning for homeowners. With the heat index in the 100’s, the last thing anyone wants is for the air conditioning to go out.

But when it does, you need a reliable contractor – and fast.

You need to keep your cool and research companies before you sign a contract for repairs or replacement.

The Better Business Bureau is a great resource for finding trustworthy contractors. Consumers can find dozens of BBB business profiles on heating and air conditioning contractors at bbb.org. They also can browse BBB`s accredited business directory for air conditioning businesses that have pledged to uphold BBB standards for trust.

BBB business reviews include a rating from A+ to f and show whether a company has complaints and how the company responded to the complaints. Many contractors also have customer reviews that show how they`ve delivered service to customers.

BBB recommends that consumers consider the following when looking for an air conditioning contractor:

• Research the company`s background and licensing. Visit bbb.org for the BBB business review of any service company you plan to hire. Learn more about its reputation and history of complaints. Always confirm that the company is licensed and insured.

• Compare prices and service packages. Get at least three estimates for any air conditioning repair, maintenance or replacement. All bids should be in writing and should provide a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used.

• Review warranty coverage. Find out if the company offers any type of warranty or guarantee. Make certain you understand the terms and conditions of the coverage. Also, be sure to check the warranty on your current air conditioning unit to determine whether any repairs or replacements may be covered.

• Ask about energy efficiency. Many new air conditioning units are manufactured to be more energy efficient than others. Look for the energy star label to find out more about products that may cost a little more up front, but save you in energy costs over time. Some models may even be eligible for a tax credit. Ask your HVAC contractor (heating ventilation and air conditioning) to verify tax credit eligibility and provide the manufacturer certification statement for the equipment you plan to purchase.

