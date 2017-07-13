× Cards Activate Wong & Siegrist from DL, Send Two down to Memphis

One day before the second half of the baseball season begins for the Cardinals, the team was busy with player movements. Both second baseman Kolten Wong and relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist were activated off the disabled list. Wong has been out with a triceps injury, while Siegrist missed time due to a cervical spine strain. To make room on the 25 man Cardinals roster, the team send infielder Alex Mejia and pitcher Luke Weaver back to the organizations’ AAA team, Memphis.

The Cardinals resume play on Friday, July 14 when they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh to start a ten game road trip. Mike Leake will get the start for the Redbirds on Friday night, a 6:05 PM start.