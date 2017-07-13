Carson Haskins Top Ranked Prep Tennis Player in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carson Haskins is a name you will be hearing a lot. He is already the top ranked high school tennis player in the state of Missouri. The senior to be at Parkway South High School is also in the top 20 nationally for his age group. Haskins just won another national event after wrapping up another perfect season with the Patriots of Parkway South. Haskins has complied a perfect 69-0 match record in his three years at Parkway South so far. Better yer, Carson has never lost a set in any high school tennis match!!