Cops pull over African-American driver, realize she was the state attorney

ORLANDO, FL_ Newly-released police bodycam footage has some critics wondering if a Florida State Attorney was targeted by police for being African-American. The incident in question happened June 19th.

Two officers pulled over Aramis Ayala after authorities say a check of her license plate came up empty, as well as for the car’s windows being dark. Ayala, who was not ticketed, says the tag is confidential and registered.

Both Orlando police and Ayala say the stop was lawful, with police emphasizing that they routinely run license plates for official business only.

But Ayala says she hopes to meet with Orlando’s police chief to discuss what happened, adding that law enforcement and the public should respect each other.

Ayala made headlines earlier this year that she would no longer pursue the death penalty in cases her office prosecutes.

That prompted Florida Governor Rick Scott to pull her from 21 first-degree murder cases.