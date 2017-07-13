DNA on beer can leads to charges in 2000 murder case

CHICAGO (AP) _ DNA on a can of beer at a Chicago murder scene about 17 years ago has led to a man already serving a 60-year sentence for murder.

Henry Sandifer is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of 33-year-old Angela Renee Kirkling. Her body was found in a hotel room on Jan. 17, 2000.

The 59-year-old appeared Wednesday before a Cook County judge. Prosecutors say a beer can found near Kirkling’s body was analyzed for DNA evidence, which came back as a match to Sandifer.

It wasn’t made clear why it took so many years before charges were brought. Sandifer is serving time for the murder of 45-year-old Linda Morgan. Her body was found in 2008 in a garbage can.

It wasn’t immediately known if Sandifer has legal representation.