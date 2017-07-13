Doctor discusses skin cancer awareness, damaging UV rays

ST. LOUIS_ We have another reminder about the damaging effects the sun can have on your skin. You need to be extra cautious during the summer months when spending more time outside.

July is UV safety month. With summer in the air and summer vacations in the horizon, it`s easy to forget to bring sunscreen and prevent a sunburn that can lead to worse conditions down the road.

Dr. Dermond Henry, with St. Anthony’s Medical Center, tells us what to look for in terms of sun damage. He also shares tips on protection from damaging UV rays.

Experts say skin cancer is the most common of all cancers and the most preventable. Its main cause is exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) ray’s.

These UV rays can weaken your immune system, increase sun spots and wrinkles, cause blotchy skin and lead to premature aging.

For more information visit: Stanthonysmedcenter.com