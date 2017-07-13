× Erika Tallan to co-anchor KPLR News 11 at 7pm

ST. LOUIS — Anchor/reporter Erika Tallan will move from co-anchoring FOX 2’s weekend evening and late news, to co-anchoring weeknights with Andy Banker on KPLR’s News 11 at 7 beginning July 17th.

“Erika is strong anchoring on the set and reporting on the street. We are thrilled that we can maximize all of her talents on KTVI and now KPLR,” said VP/News Director for FOX 2 & KPLR 11 Audrey Prywitch.

FOX 2 welcomes Meteorologist Jaime Travers back home to St. Louis. Travers recently joined the station and will deliver weather for FOX 2 News at 11am and weekends on FOX 2 News in the Morning.

Travers graduated with the highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. While at Georgia Tech, she was a student volunteer at the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, GA. Later, she attended Saint Louis University to earn her Master’s degree in Meteorology. While at SLU, her research results were used to design products for National Weather Service offices across the country. In December 2014, she earned her Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society.

Travers began her media career as an intern at KTVI/KPLR during the summer of 2010. Her career on-air began at KFVS in Cape Girardeau, MO and then moved to KSN in Wichita, KS.

“Jaime’s education and on-air experience handling severe weather makes her a perfect fit for our highly skilled weather team. Being a St. Louis native is an added plus,” said Prywitch.