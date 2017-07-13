× Feds probe 3 claims of sexual violence at Missouri colleges

ST. LOUIS – Two claims of sexual violence at St. Louis’ Washington University and another at a ministry school in Springfield, Missouri, are under federal investigation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights opened the probes this week. Details of the investigations involving Washington University and Springfield’s Baptist Bible College weren’t released.

A Washington University statement says that school “will be responsive and work to resolve these cases as quickly as possible.”

The investigations more than double the total number of Title IX sexual violence cases open in Missouri.

Missouri University of Science and Technology is the only public university under investigation in the state. That probe opened three years ago. An investigation launched in September 2015 also involves William Jewell College in Liberty.

