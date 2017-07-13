Fox 2 Exclusive: Inside the St. Louis County, Municipal Police Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking to hire more than 100 new officers using funds from Proposition P, a half cent sales tax to fund public safety approved by voters in April.

Public safety continues to be a concern in the St. Louis area. After attacks on local officers in recent years, the safety of officers is a major priority as well.

There are approximately 800 applicants waiting to get into the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy. It may take applicants up to a year before they get called to the academy.

Recruitment Officer Ricardo Franklin with the St. Louis County Police Department said many applicants have at least some concerns about becoming an officer.

"The applicants are afraid," said Franklin. "They are afraid to become police officers wholly due to the increase in law enforcement threats and the increase of assaults against law enforcement officials."

A new class of 33 recruits recently began training at the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy. In a series of reports you'll see only on Fox 2, reporter Katie Kormann will follow three recruits of Class 193 through the academy to find out who they are and why they want to become police officers.

We'll learn more about the testing and training recruits will go through to prepare them for all the challenges they may face on the streets. Stories will appear on air and online until Class 193 graduates in December.