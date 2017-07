Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_Police are investigating after a man in his early 30's was shot in the head in south St. Louis. It happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Grand and Montana.

EMS arrived to found the victim conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital in critical and unstable condition.

Neighbor's tell FOX 2 they heard at least eight gun shots. So far there is no word on suspects or a motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.