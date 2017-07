× Margie’s Money Saver: Wonder Core Smart Fitness Equipment

ST. LOUIS_Are you looking to get in shape this summer, but don’t have a gym membership? Check out the Wonder Core smart designed to work your entire core.

This is the lowest price right now for it at Tanga online for $69.99, plus free shipping. It provides a total body toning and cardio in one compact system.

An exercise DVD and fitness guide is included.

To learn more visit: Tanga.comĀ