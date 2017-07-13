× MoDOT to undergo 31 road improvement projects to address safety on roads

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning more than 30 road projects for St. Charles & Franklin County over the next year.

Before the work begins, MoDOT is making sure the community knows about the upcoming projects.

Over the next year, 31 locations between the two counties will be improved and MoDOT engineers say they are doing it all for safety on the roads.

Reflective pavement markers, LED Stoplights, and guard cables are just a few of the improvements engineers will be installing.

Route 94 in St. Charles County will be getting majority of the attention in this project.

Earlier Thursday, MoDOT held an open house to answer all questions and get residents familiar with what to expect. The improvements will be small, so don’t expect many detours; you will see more workers on the road, so it’ll be smart to watch your speed.

This is all in an effort to reduce the number of fatal and serious car crashes. Over the next 10 years, MoDOT engineers say this will save the lives of more than 70 people.

“Rumbles keep you from drifting out of the lanes,” Asst. District Engineer Bill Schnell said. “It gives you an audible vibration warning. Guard cables, if someone crosses a grass median, it catches them to prevent head-on collisions. This should be very beneficial. It’s aimed at Missouri’s blueprint, which is how to save more lives on the road.”

Work will begin in Franklin and St. Charles County starting this month and is expected to end winter 2018.