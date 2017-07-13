Pastor hits the streets to help prostitutes in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yet another prostitution bust along South Broadway, the third in three nights. Six people were arrested in connection with this investigation. That last suspect’s picture is not being shown because she’s a minor.

The five adult women were each issued a city summons for prostitution. The minor, a 16-year-old, was caught for the same offense. She was booked and released to a parent.

There is help on the way, from another woman walking these streets.

For the past 18 months, Pastor Bobbie Coker Holt has assembled goodie bags for women selling sex along south Broadway in south St. Louis.

"So I go out and do what I can to build a relationship with them and let them know somebody loves them and cares," said Bobbie Coker-Holt.

She packs the bag with a bible, condoms, feminine products and clean needles she exchanges for the used ones through the opioid program.

"Every time they pick up something I give them, it reminds them that someone loves them and cares and is praying that they get clean," said Coker-Holt.

She's helped get three women into treatment but knows personally that addiction can be a hard cycle to break.

"My drug of choice was meth wasn't much I wouldn't try," she said.

Coker-Holt was hooked for 22 years and has been clean for 14 years.

"When I see these girls I don't want to get high," she said. "I want them to come off of it and I want them to remember what a normal life is like."

One woman she's helping agreed to talk. We agreed not to share her identity she's a mother of young children and hooked on heroin.

She's on a waiting list for a treatment facility and having Bobbie nearby makes the days a little easier.

"It's stability, something that is so crazy and then there's Bobbie it's ok it's not so hard, it's going to be ok," she said.

There's nothing nice or easy about getting clean but Coker-Holt reminds them there is hope.

"I got 14 years it is possible, there is hope," Coker-Holt said. "You got to want it. You got to want to be clean as bad as you want to be high."