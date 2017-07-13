Preparations underway for Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, IA – The July 9 race day in Iowa means there’s only seven weeks until the Verizon IndyCar Series stops at Gateway Motorsports Park for the first ever Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Announced in January at the St.Louis Auto Show, anticipation and excitement for the event continues to grow.

“I really excited. St. Louis is a great market for Verizon IndyCar Series,” said IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves.

“We’re excited. It’s going to be fast,” added racing legend Roger Penske.

Before IndyCar’s August 26 stop in St. Louis, the folks from Bommarito and Gateway have a lot to prepare. We traveled with them to Newton, Iowa for an exclusive, behind the scenes look at this uniquely fast, furious, fantastic world of racing.

“We’re so honored to be involved with IndyCar and honored to be involved with Gateway,” said Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito.

From the garages to the pits, the transporters to the track, we met big names and unknowns who travel the Indy circuit from city to city. You quickly learn life in the fast lane has its risks.

"You’re on edge, it’s scary; but that’s what makes it exciting. That’s why we’re out here," said driver Kyle Kaiser.

Driving at more than 200 miles per hour takes poise and sometimes prayer.

“We like to show them the love of Christ that they might come to ask him into their lives," said IndyCar Chaplin Chuck Lessick.

But it’s that white knuckle excitement IndyCar fans crave.

“Our television audience, in a time when most television sports are declining, has been up 55 percent over the last three years.” said Mark Miles, President and CEO Hulman & Company, Owner of IndyCar organization & Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

And by adding the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 to its schedule, IndyCar car hopes the St.Louis market will be an important part of its future growth.

Race day is August 26 at Gateway Motorsports Park and tickets are on sale now.