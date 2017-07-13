× Prisoner repeatedly assaulted; workers lied about checks

ST. LOUIS – An investigation has found that Missouri prison workers failed to properly check on an inmate whose cellmate repeatedly sexually and physically abused him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state investigation it obtained through an open records request showed that workers falsified logs and failed to follow procedures aimed at protecting inmates from other prisoners. Austin Gallup’s prison term was extended 22 years after he pleaded guilty to abusing the St. Louis County man in 2013 at the state prison in Farmington.

The report is the latest to highlight poor conduct among prison workers. An earlier report found that the body of an inmate who hanged himself at a St. Louis halfway house remained undiscovered for hours while corrections employees streamed movies and skipped security checks.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com