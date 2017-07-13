× SIU trustees to vote on new Carbondale campus chancellor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Southern Illinois University trustees are scheduled to consider appointing a University of Alberta nanotechnology scientist as chancellor of the Carbondale campus.

SIU System President Randy Dunn earlier this week recommended trustees appoint Carlo Montemagno (mont-a-MAHN’-yo) to be the school’s chancellor. Trustees will take up the recommendation during their meeting Thursday in Springfield. If his appointment is approved Montemagno would be the first non-interim chancellor for the Carbondale campus since November 2014.

Montemagno is an engineering professor who founded and leads the Canadian university’s interdisciplinary Ingenuity Lab. He previously was a dean at the University of Cincinnati and a department chair at the University of California Los Angeles.

Pending approval from trustees Montemagno will take the job starting Aug. 15. Dunn will be acting chancellor until Montemagno assumes the chancellorship.