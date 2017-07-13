Song of the Day – Deep Purple & Alice Cooper

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper are hitting the road together and they will make a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 8th and we have tickets!

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple will head out on the road together later this year with special guest the Edgar Winter Band. The co-headlining tour is currently scheduled to stop in 19 North American cities, starting in Las Vegas on Aug. 12 and continuing through Sept. 10, when they’re booked for a final date in Cincinnati. Along the way, they’ll travel throughout the U.S.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, July 13th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!